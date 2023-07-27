Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IPG. StockNews.com raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of IPG stock opened at $32.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.04. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 49,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 14,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 540,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,005,000 after buying an additional 48,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

