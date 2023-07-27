Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Bank of America from $44.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.01% from the stock’s current price.

IPG has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $32.81 on Monday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average of $37.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

