Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Mizuho from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE:FTV opened at $76.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.79. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $57.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Fortive’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fortive by 0.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 97,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 1,590.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Fortive by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 2.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

