Visa Inc. (V) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the credit-card processor on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Visa has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Visa has a payout ratio of 18.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Visa to earn $9.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

Visa Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $237.12 on Thursday. Visa has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $245.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.22% and a net margin of 51.94%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Visa will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Visa

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,435,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,159 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 116,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $3,067,232,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,004,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,218,771,000 after buying an additional 126,585 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.83.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

