Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 236 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.45.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of WRB opened at $61.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.54. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.67%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading

