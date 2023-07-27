Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.91 on September 29th

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 51 years. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company to earn $13.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE BDX opened at $282.98 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $80.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.72 and a 200 day moving average of $250.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDX. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 1,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.1% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 77,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BDX. Barclays raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.22.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company



Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

