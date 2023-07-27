Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $222.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.56 and its 200-day moving average is $222.11. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

