Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth $187,291,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,698 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,462,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,634 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $39,384,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE IR opened at $64.52 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $67.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.75.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,802,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $3,685,458. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

