Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 536 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,107,097,000 after acquiring an additional 133,660,305 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,743,000 after purchasing an additional 117,162 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,970,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,486,000 after acquiring an additional 262,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,554,000 after purchasing an additional 544,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,739,000 after purchasing an additional 111,594 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $53.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.89.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $397.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.15 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 28.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

