Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at $364,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at about $4,195,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 52.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,900,000 after purchasing an additional 410,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Trading Up 0.6 %

RJF stock opened at $110.75 on Thursday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.81 and its 200-day moving average is $100.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

