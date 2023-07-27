PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69, Briefing.com reports. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PulteGroup Stock Up 1.1 %

PHM stock opened at $84.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.36.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.29%.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in PulteGroup by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

