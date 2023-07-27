Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $420.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $423.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $339.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ODFL. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $430.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

