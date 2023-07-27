Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 276 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after buying an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after buying an additional 4,044,744 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,039,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $456,675.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,737.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,978 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,289 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $116.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.30. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $117.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

