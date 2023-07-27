Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 85 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 516.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Universal Display by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 38,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Universal Display in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $2,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,155,786.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $2,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,155,786.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $264,846.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,499,057.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $144.07 on Thursday. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.41 and a fifty-two week high of $157.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $130.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.19 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 33.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 33.49%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

