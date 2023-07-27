Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,845 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Range Resources worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Range Resources by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,067 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 44,930 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Range Resources by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 328,138 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 669,560 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,752,000 after purchasing an additional 35,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. VNET Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Range Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho upgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Range Resources from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.30.

Range Resources Stock Performance

RRC opened at $31.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $36.38.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.67 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 37.22%. Range Resources’s revenue was down 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 24,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $675,848.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $52,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 387,044 shares of company stock valued at $10,674,385. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

