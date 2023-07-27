Piper Sandler Boosts Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Price Target to $305.00

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BDX. Barclays boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $281.22.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $282.98 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $287.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,988,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

