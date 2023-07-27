Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 1,752 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,846 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 22,697 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,595 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Starbucks Stock Down 1.2 %

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $101.73 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $81.12 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.52. The firm has a market cap of $116.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

