iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,059,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $149.88 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.21 and a 1 year high of $160.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.63.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

