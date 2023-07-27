Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Stock Holdings Increased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAI. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 108.2% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $28.06 on Thursday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.09.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

