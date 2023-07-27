Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAR. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,129.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.67.

In other Avis Budget Group news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 14,917 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $3,021,438.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,086,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $224.65 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.83 and a 12-month high of $251.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.39.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $7.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 448.41% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 35.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

