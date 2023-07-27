Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,537 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,534,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,143 shares of company stock worth $10,798,399 in the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.31.

UBER opened at $47.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.02 and its 200-day moving average is $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $47.90.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.