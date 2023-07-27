LSV Asset Management Acquires 49,420 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 417,808 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 49,420 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in First Financial were worth $15,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in First Financial in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 19,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 22,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in First Financial in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:THFF opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $456.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.89. First Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90.

First Financial Dividend Announcement

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. First Financial had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $53.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.70 million. Analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. First Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tina Jane Maher bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Financial news, Director Tina Jane Maher acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Curtis Brighton bought 1,000 shares of First Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.10 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,010 shares of company stock valued at $99,023 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THFF. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded First Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

First Financial Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

