Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 134.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on EMR. HSBC raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. 888 restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $92.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.19. The firm has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile



Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

