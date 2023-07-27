LSV Asset Management Sells 900 Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 465,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.52% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $16,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVLG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 568,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 18,602 shares during the period. 56.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Covenant Logistics Group

In related news, EVP Joey B. Hogan sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $81,687.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,677,049.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Covenant Logistics Group Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $48.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $629.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $49.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average of $37.63.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $266.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.00 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 21.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covenant Logistics Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Covenant Logistics Group Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

