LSV Asset Management Acquires 2,880 Shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,047,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.06% of Herbalife worth $16,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HLF. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Herbalife by 670.1% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 118,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 103,082 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Herbalife by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Herbalife during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 226,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 67,420 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Herbalife by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 23,493 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Stephan Paulo Gratziani bought 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $330,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,477.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average is $15.41. Herbalife Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $30.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). Herbalife had a net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Herbalife Ltd. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Herbalife in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herbalife has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

