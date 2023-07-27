LSV Asset Management Trims Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 59,671 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.91% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $15,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after buying an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $345,977.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,945,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,198,118.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $13.31 on Thursday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average of $15.11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.76% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.04 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

