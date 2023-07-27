Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 924,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 296,159 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $16,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 303.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 577,842 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth $2,473,000. Cliffwater LLC boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,007,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,934,000 after acquiring an additional 129,871 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 554.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 119,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 233.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 167,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 117,254 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

NYSE:TSLX opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $19.98.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $96.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.12 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 35.51% and a return on equity of 13.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 122.67%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Read More

