LSV Asset Management Sells 9,700 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 391,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $16,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:VPG opened at $37.43 on Thursday. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $45.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $412,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 477,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,423,617.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

