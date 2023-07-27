eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Barclays

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.50.

eBay Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $48.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.34. eBay has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. eBay’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 42,864 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in eBay by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 219,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after acquiring an additional 51,027 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

