Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Golden Entertainment, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) – B. Riley reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Golden Entertainment in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 25th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Golden Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $278.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 5.14%.

Golden Entertainment Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Golden Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

GDEN opened at $43.60 on Thursday. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 2.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 161.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 88.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 82.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming.

