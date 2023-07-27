Analysts Offer Predictions for The Lion Electric Company’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lion Electric in a report issued on Monday, July 24th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share.

Lion Electric Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of LEV stock opened at $2.37 on Thursday. Lion Electric has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $5.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $529.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.74 and a beta of 2.06.

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $54.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.96 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Power Corp of Canada grew its position in Lion Electric by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 77,143,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842,519 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Lion Electric by 2,691.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 775,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 747,831 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lion Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. Richelieu Gestion SA grew its position in Lion Electric by 33.9% in the second quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 1,623,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 411,446 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Lion Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

