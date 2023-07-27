Analysts Offer Predictions for Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 24th. Capital One Financial analyst Z. Jallah now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.43). Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kodiak Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($4.89) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.73 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $169.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.76. Kodiak Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.57.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.07).

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 26,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

