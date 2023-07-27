Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Cathay General Bancorp Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.17. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cathay General Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $323.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CATY. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

CATY stock opened at $38.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.09. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,968,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,970,000 after acquiring an additional 317,721 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 517,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,855,000 after buying an additional 315,042 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,588,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,889,000 after acquiring an additional 298,006 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 186.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,642,000 after buying an additional 293,265 shares during the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

