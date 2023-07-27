The Marcus Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marcus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 24th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Marcus’ FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.
Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Marcus had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $152.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.18 million.
Marcus Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of MCS opened at $15.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $479.48 million, a PE ratio of -56.07, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.57. Marcus has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Marcus Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -74.07%.
Institutional Trading of Marcus
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Marcus by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Marcus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marcus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 71,428.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Marcus Company Profile
The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.
