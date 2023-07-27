Brokers Offer Predictions for NOV Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of NOV in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NOV’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. NOV had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

NOV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.07.

NYSE NOV opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.77. NOV has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $24.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in NOV during the 4th quarter worth about $1,223,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in NOV by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 838,307 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new position in NOV during the 4th quarter worth about $2,565,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in NOV by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 176,707 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 20,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NOV during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

