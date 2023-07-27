Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Enterprise Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.35 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

EFSC stock opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.08. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $56.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.66.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.29. The business had revenue of $202.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.24 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 14.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,301,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,731,000 after buying an additional 217,302 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 9,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 226,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,090,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen P. Marsh bought 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.40 per share, for a total transaction of $99,909.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,616. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.