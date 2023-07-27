KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report released on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $3.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.14. The consensus estimate for Domino’s Pizza’s current full-year earnings is $13.49 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s FY2023 earnings at $13.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.70 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on DPZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $389.17.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 1.1 %

DPZ opened at $401.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $417.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $328.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.95.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

