Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Franklin Electric in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franklin Electric’s current full-year earnings is $4.35 per share.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $569.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $98.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.69. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $116,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,654.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $116,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,654.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $108,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,040 shares of company stock worth $3,996,332. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 129.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 14.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 109.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 129,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,325,000 after purchasing an additional 67,813 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 1.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 121,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 3.2% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 470,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,387,000 after purchasing an additional 14,761 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

