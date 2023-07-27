Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Microsoft Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Microsoft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the software giant will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.76. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $10.85 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.81 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.63 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MSFT. BNP Paribas cut Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.90.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $337.77 on Thursday. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $334.25 and a 200-day moving average of $292.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total transaction of $1,543,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 105,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,477,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

