Research Analysts Offer Predictions for FMC Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of FMC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.49. The consensus estimate for FMC’s current full-year earnings is $6.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FMC’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FMC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FMC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut their target price on FMC from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on FMC from $135.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.31.

FMC Trading Down 0.5 %

FMC opened at $95.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.38. FMC has a 1-year low of $88.77 and a 1-year high of $134.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. FMC’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of FMC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in FMC by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas acquired 4,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,366.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 40.49%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

