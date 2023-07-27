Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Lifted by William Blair

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Microsoft in a report released on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now expects that the software giant will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.61. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $10.85 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.22 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 39.88%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Microsoft from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.90.

MSFT stock opened at $337.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $334.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.24. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Microsoft by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

