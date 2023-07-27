Creditcoin Price Up 5.8% Over Last Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 27th. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $49.74 million and approximately $25.80 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000701 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003384 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000592 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 240,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.