Gala (GALA) Trading 9.5% Lower This Week

Gala (GALA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 27th. One Gala token can now be bought for $0.0237 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Gala has a total market capitalization of $588.15 million and $69.66 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gala has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gala

Gala was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 24,820,624,234 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,833,114,881 tokens. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. The official website for Gala is gala.com.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

