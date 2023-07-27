KOK (KOK) Price Reaches $0.0095 on Major Exchanges

KOK (KOK) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 27th. One KOK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KOK has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. KOK has a market cap of $4.73 million and $104,730.47 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00020664 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017329 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014390 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,500.83 or 1.00016737 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000086 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.0095176 USD and is down -2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $108,905.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

