Cosmos Price Tops $9.07 on Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and $70.29 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $9.07 or 0.00030740 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00045290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013926 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.