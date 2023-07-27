Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Light & Wonder, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LNW)

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Light & Wonder in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 25th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Light & Wonder’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Light & Wonder’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $670.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.14 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 140.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Light & Wonder from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Light & Wonder from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of LNW stock opened at $70.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.79. Light & Wonder has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $71.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.73.

In other Light & Wonder news, Director Hamish Mclennan sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jamie Odell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.90 per share, with a total value of $294,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $589,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hamish Mclennan sold 25,500 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 338.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 28.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

