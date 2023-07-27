Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $355.00 at Robert W. Baird

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $355.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on META. Citigroup boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.91.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $298.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $765.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $318.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,001 shares of company stock valued at $9,671,201 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.