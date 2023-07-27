Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) PT Raised to $270.00 at Robert W. Baird

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADP. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.69.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $253.45 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $104.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,889,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 247,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,099,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

