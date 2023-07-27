Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.2% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.60.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 0.4 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of RHP opened at $92.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.56. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.63 and a fifty-two week high of $98.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and leading entertainment experiences. RHP's core holdings, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, are five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.