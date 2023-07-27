Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Endeavor Group in a research report issued on Monday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Endeavor Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Endeavor Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

EDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Endeavor Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE EDR opened at $23.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.97. Endeavor Group has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $26.26.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDR. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,032,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 134.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 37.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 154,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $3,442,148.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,146. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 154,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $3,442,148.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,146. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $159,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,287.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 490,575 shares of company stock valued at $11,751,367 over the last 90 days. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

